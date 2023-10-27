Dungeness crab season delayed because of humpback whale migration off California coast

The Dungeness crab season off the California coast will be delayed because of the presence of humpback whales in the area and the threat of their entanglement, authorities said Friday.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said both the recreational and commercial seasons would be delayed. The take of Dungeness crab using crab traps will be temporarily restricted between the Sonoma/Mendocino county line and Lopez Point, Monterey County, which correspond to Fishing Zones 3 and 4. The season was set to open on Nov. 4.

CDFW said using other methods to fish crab such as hoop nets and snares is allowed in Zones 3 and 4 starting Nov. 4, as well as using recreational crab traps in other Fishing Zones 1, 2, 5 and 6.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The commercial Dungeness crab season, scheduled to open on Nov. 15 south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line in Fishing Zones 3, 4, 5 and 6 will also be delayed because of the humpback presence, the department said.

"Large aggregations of humpback whales continue to forage between Bodega Bay and Monterey and allowing the use of crab traps would increase the risk of an entanglement in those fishing zones," said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham in a press statement. "We appreciate the ongoing commitment by both the recreational and commercial fleets and the California Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group to manage entanglement risk in this iconic fishery."

CDFW also issued a Fleet Advisory for all fishing zones for the recreational fishery to heighten awareness of migrating whales in the area and for crabbers to take precautions.

The delay is in effect until modified by CDFW; another risk assessment was scheduled for Nov. 17 for a possible modification of the recreational restrictions and a possible Dec. 1 opening for the commercial Dungeness season.