2 suspects sought after U.S. Postal Service mail carrier robbed in Dublin

DUBLINDUBLIN – Police in the East Bay are searching for two suspects after a U.S. Postal Service carrier was robbed while delivering the mail Monday afternoon.

According to the Dublin Police Department, officers were called to the area of Obispo Court around 4:30 p.m.

An investigation determined that a female postal carrier was approached by two men wearing black masks. The suspects demanded the carrier's mailbox key and her phone.

Police said one of the suspects also pointed a gun at the victim during the robbery. The suspects were able to flee the scene on foot.

The mail carrier did not suffer physical injuries, according to officers. Additional details about the robbery were not immediately available.

Police said Tuesday that they are working closely with the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office and are following up on several leads.

Mail thefts have skyrocketed in recent years. According to a recent CBS News investigation, the number of complaints has risen from fewer than 60,000 in 2018 to more than 250,000 last year.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Haendel of the Dublin Police Department at 925-833-6670.