Dublin Unified School District teachers announce potential strike on Monday

Teachers in the Dublin Unified School District in the East Bay are preparing for a potential strike if a new labor agreement is not reached.

The Dublin Teachers Association, which represents about 700 educators, posted on its Instagram account Thursday that members would strike beginning Monday, March 9.

"Dublin's educators did not want it to come to this but DUSD management left us no choice," the union said. "Our students deserve smaller classes. Quality teachers. And a district that puts them first."

According to the union, the teachers are seeking a 3.5% salary increase and increased coverage for healthcare. In the classroom, the teachers are also seeking reduced class sizes in elementary and high schools, including a cap on 20 students for transitional kindergarten classes, along with a full-time counselor at every elementary school campus.

Meanwhile, the district said it would adhere to an independent fact-finding report which includes a one-time payment equal to 1% of a teacher's base salary, a 2.1% salary increase and phased increases in the district's contribution towards healthcare premiums. The district would also agree to a joint committee to identify funding sources and priorities to reduce class sizes.

"The District remains committed to reaching a fair and responsible agreement that supports educators while maintaining the fiscal stability necessary to sustain strong programs for Dublin Unified students," district officials said in a statement.

In the event of a strike, officials planned to keep school sites open under an adjusted schedule.

A potential strike in Dublin comes one month after teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District staged a four-day walkout over wages, healthcare and assistance for special education staff. Meanwhile, teachers in Oakland threatened to strike late last month before a tentative agreement was reached.

The district serves about 12,800 students at 14 schools.