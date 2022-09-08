Update: Dublin couple allegedly killed by Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy identified

DUBLIN – A Dublin married couple shot and killed allegedly by an Alameda County sheriff's deputy Wednesday has been identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as 57-year-old Benison Tran and 42-year-old Maria Tran.

Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, was off-duty at the time of the shooting, which Dublin police said was reported at about 12:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane.

Williams remained at large until midday Wednesday when he surrendered near Coalinga and was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers, sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said at a news conference Wednesday.

Mugshot of Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy Devin Williams Jr., who faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of Benison and Maria Tran of Dublin. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Kelly said Williams surrendered after speaking on the phone with Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes and other members of the Sheriff's Office, which contracts with the city of Dublin to provide police services.

Williams allegedly threw the firearm out of his vehicle in the Altamont Pass area, Kelly said.

Details about what led to the fatal shooting of the Trans were not yet being released by the Sheriff's Office.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin. He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail.