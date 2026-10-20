In-laws plead not guilty in deadly California shooting of son-in-law, New York Times exec

An elderly California couple has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting of their son-in-law, a New York Times executive, attorneys said.

According to the Alameda County Public Defender's office, 77-year-old Shouyong Zhang and his wife, 77-year-old Shili Chen, entered their pleas on Monday. In addition to murder charges, Zhang and Chen were charged with personal use of a firearm causing death, and lying in wait, a special circumstance that carries the possibility of a life sentence without parole.

The pair are accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old Jonathan McKinsey in the parking lot of the Dublin Sports Grounds on the afternoon of Sept. 26. Dublin is located about 35 miles east of San Francisco.

(L-R) Shili Chen, Shouyong Zhang Dublin Police Services

McKinsey, who was head of engineering at New York Times Games, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chen and Zhang were arrested near the Dublin police station minutes later.

Dublin Police Services said Zhang admitted to shooting McKinsey, and that Chen has refused to talk after their arrest. A second gun was found during the search of the couple's car, according to police.

The shooting followed years of documented family strife involving McKinsey, his wife - identified as Candice Jang, their three children, and his in-laws. In Oct. 2025 following accusations from Jang, McKinsey was charged with child endangerment involving their 2-year-old, and corporal injury involving their 6-year-old.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Days later, Jang filed for a restraining order against McKinsey to keep him away from both her and the children, which was followed by McKinsey filing his own restraining order against Jang in December 2025. McKinsey also filed for divorce days later.

Court documents indicate that McKinsey alleged his in-laws had long abused him for being a transgender man and alleged that Jang had physically and emotionally harmed him and their children for years and allowed her parents to do the same. McKinsey also alleged that Zhang had punched him in the chest while he was recovering from a double mastectomy, and alleged that Chan struck her grandson after he wanted to wear his sister's dresses, and called him derogatory names.

Police have not elaborated on the motive for the shooting and have not addressed the previous charges against McKinsey or subsequent court actions.

Jonathan McKinsey LinkedIn

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, the public defender's office said Tuesday that they plan to ask a judge for Zhang's release or to set bail, saying he had not been in trouble with the law previously, is physically frail and is showing signs of dementia.

"We are very concerned about his health and well-being if he remains in custody and are exploring all options to ensure he receives appropriate medical care and accommodations given his age," the public defender's office said. "We are also examining how these illnesses may have contributed to this tragedy."

Jail records show both Zhang and Chen are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Nov. 4.