Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting at Dublin Sports Ground leaves 1 dead

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A shooting at the Dublin Sports Grounds Saturday afternoon left one person dead, police said.

Officers were called just after 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting at 6700 Dublin Boulevard. When police arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot multiple times and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators have not identified the victim yet, but said, "All known suspects are in custody." There is no threat to public safety, police said.  

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue