Shooting at Dublin Sports Ground leaves 1 dead

A shooting at the Dublin Sports Grounds Saturday afternoon left one person dead, police said.

Officers were called just after 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting at 6700 Dublin Boulevard. When police arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot multiple times and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators have not identified the victim yet, but said, "All known suspects are in custody." There is no threat to public safety, police said.