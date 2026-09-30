In-laws charged with murder in California shooting of NY Times executive

An elderly California couple accused of shooting and killing their son-in-law were charged with murder on Wednesday.

Shouyong Zhang, 77, and his wife Shili Chen, 77, were arrested on Saturday after witnesses told police they took turns shooting at 40-year-old New York Times executive Jonathan McKinsey in the parking lot of the Dublin Sports Grounds in Dublin, about 35 miles east of San Francisco.

McKinsey was pronounced dead at the scene, and Chen and Zhang were arrested minutes later near the Dublin police station.

In addition to felony murder, Chen and Zhang were charged with personal use of a firearm causing death, and lying in wait, a special circumstance that carries the possibility of a life sentence without parole.



Police say Zhang admitted to shooting McKinsey, and that Chen has refused to talk after their arrest. A second gun was found during the search of the couple's car, according to police.

The shooting followed documented instances of family issues between McKinsey and his wife, identified as Candace Jang, the daughter of Chen and Zhang.

In October 2025, McKinsey was charged with child endangerment and corporal injury to a child, pleading not guilty. Days later, Jang filed for a restraining order against McKinsey, which was followed by McKinsey filing his own restraining order against Jang in December 2025. McKinsey also filed for divorce days later.

Court documents indicate that McKinsey alleged his in-laws had abused him for being a transgender man, and alleged that Jang had physically and emotionally harmed him and their three children for years and allowed her parents to do the same.

Police have not elaborated on the motive for the shooting and have not addressed the previous charges against McKinsey or subsequent court actions.