Drunk driving suspect arrested after police chase, crash in Petaluma

Petaluma police on Monday arrested a Vacaville resident they suspect of drunk driving after an early morning car chase through several city streets.



At around 12:09 a.m. Monday, an officer first reported a speeding silver sedan on Lakeville Street heading toward East D Street. The vehicle allegedly crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic for several hundred feet, police said.



The officer attempted a traffic enforcement stop at the intersection of Lakeville and East D streets, but the driver began to accelerate and drove through multiple red traffic lights while fleeing, according to Petaluma police.



The officer pursued the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Vacaville resident William Dye, through Western Avenue heading out of Petaluma. Deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit as the vehicle appeared headed for the town of Bodega.



As Dye attempted to turn onto Highway 1, he lost control and collided with a dirt embankment. He surrendered to the officers shortly after that, police said.



Officers suspected Dye was driving under the influence of alcohol as he was allegedly driving erratically during the car chase. He was later booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of felony evasion.