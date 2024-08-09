Drones setting a new standard in ocean rescue technology

Drones used to rescue distressed swimmers Drone technology used to rescue distressed swimmers 03:21

Last month, two young paddleboarders found themselves stranded in the ocean, pushed 2,000 feet from the shore by strong winds and currents. Thanks to the deployment of a drone, rescuers kept an eye on them the whole time and safely brought them aboard a rescue boat within minutes.

In North Carolina, the Oak Island Fire Department is one of a few in the country using drone technology for ocean rescues. Firefighter-turned-drone pilot Sean Barry explained the drone's capabilities as it was demonstrated on a windy day.

"This drone is capable of flying in all types of weather and environments," Barry said.

Equipped with a camera that can switch between modes — including infrared to spot people in distress — responders can communicate instructions through a speaker. It also can carry life-preserving equipment.

The device is activated by a CO2 cartridge when it comes in contact with water. Once triggered, it inflates into a long tube, approximately 26 inches long, providing distressed swimmers something to hold on to.

In a real-life rescue, after a 911 call from shore, the drone spotted a swimmer in distress. It released two floating tubes, providing the swimmer with buoyancy until help arrived.

Like many coastal communities, Oak Island's population can swell from about 10,000 to 50,000 during the summer tourist season. Riptides, which are hard to detect on the surface, can happen at any time.

Every year, about 100 people die due to rip currents on U.S. beaches. More than 80% of beach rescues involve rip currents, if you're caught in one, rescuers advise to not panic or try to fight it, but try to float or swim parallel to the coastline to get out of the current.

Oak Island Fire Chief Lee Price noted that many people underestimate the force of rip currents.

"People are, 'Oh, I'm a good swimmer. I'm gonna go out there,' and then they get in trouble," Price said.

For Price, the benefit of drones isn't just faster response times but also keeping rescuers safe. Through the camera and speaker, they can determine if someone isn't in distress.

Price said many people might not be aware of it.

"It's like anything as technology advances, it takes a little bit for everybody to catch up and get used to it," said Price.

In a demonstration, Barry showed how the drone can bring a safety rope to a swimmer while rescuers prepare to pull the swimmer to shore.

"The speed and accuracy that this gives you … rapid deployment, speed, accuracy, and safety overall," Price said. "Not just safety for the victim, but safety for our responders."