Driver seriously injured after car slams into San Leandro garage

SAN LEANDRO -- A driver has suffered serious injuries after he lost control of his car and careened into a San Leandro garage.

San Leandro police said officers responded around 10:35 a.m. Thursday to the 15100 block of Edgemore Street on several reports a vehicle had crashed into a house.

At 10:21 A.M., ACFD units were dispatched to a vehicle into a house on Edgemoor St in San Leandro. No injuries to anyone inside the home. The driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and was transported to the hospital.

Arriving officers and firefighters discovered the vehicle smoking inside of what remained of the garage. The driver was injured and trapped inside his vehicle.

He was careful removed from the wreckage and then transported to a local trauma hospital for advanced medical care. The driver condition has not been released.

There was no one inside the house during the crash. There were no other reports of injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and reported preliminary information has led them to believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.