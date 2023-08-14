Driver killed in crash on Highway 880 in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol reports at least one person is dead after a traffic collision along southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland late Sunday night.



Initial reports indicated that a gray Honda Civic sedan was involved in the collision, which happened at around 11:13 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 880 near the 29th Avenue offramp in Oakland.



Responders from the Oakland Fire Department attempted CPR, but the driver of the sedan died on the scene shortly after the crash, the CHP said.



The southbound lanes of Interstate 880 were blocked briefly by the wreckage from the accident, but were reopened at around 11:43 p.m.