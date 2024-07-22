Driver in fatal Richmond crash suspected of DUI charged with murder

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged the driver who crashed into the vehicle of a Richmond 16-year-old on July 15 with murder.

Police responded at 12:01 a.m. to reports of a two-vehicle collision near South 20th Street and Ohio Avenue. Arriving officers found two vehicles with major damage and drivers being trapped inside.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, Ricardo Funes of Richmond, was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Richmond firefighters had to extract the driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle, 30-year-old Alexi Alexander Pinedaticas.

Police said Pinedaticas suffered minor injuries and displayed objective signs of intoxication. The suspect was transported to a nearby medical center where he received medical treatment prior to being booked into jail, in lieu of $1.1 million.

Richmond police said Pinedaticas has been charged with murder, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury with a special allegation of great bodily injury, and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury with a special allegation of great bodily injury.