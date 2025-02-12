Driver in deadly Piedmont Cybertruck crash had drugs, alcohol in system, report says

The 19-year-old suspected of being the driver in a fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in Piedmont last year that left three people dead had drugs and alcohol in his system, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Office.

A toxicology report by the coroner's office states that Soren Dixon, 19, Krysta Tsukahara, 19, and Jack Nelson, 20, all had alcohol and cocaine in their systems.

Piedmont Cybertruck crash victims (L-R) Jack Nelson, Krysta Tsukahara and Soren Dixon. KPIX

Dixon, suspected of being the driver, also had meth in his system, according to the report.

The coroner's report states the cause of death for all three as asphyxia due to inhalation of products of combustion.

The deadly crash happened on Nov. 27, 2024. Piedmont police said an iPhone alert, from inside the vehicle, notified them of the crash. A resident called not long after.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree and had caught fire. Firefighters were called to help extinguish the flames.

At a press conference the day of the fatal accident, Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers said it was clear speed was at least one factor in the crash.

Dixon, Tsukahara and Nelson died at the scene. A fourth passenger, later identified by family as Jordan Miller, was taken to the hospital.

Samantha Miller, the mother of the victim, told CBS News Bay Area two days after the crash that her son had multiple surgeries. She confirmed that her son is a 20-year-old sophomore at University of Wisconsin.

Police said it appeared the group had left a gathering before the crash. They were all home for the Thanksgiving holiday and had graduated from Piedmont High School.

The California Highway Patrol is currently the lead agency in the crash investigation, though the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration is also reviewing details about the crash.