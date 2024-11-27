Fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in Northern California kills 3

A solo vehicle crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck left three people dead early Wednesday morning in the Northern California city of Piedmont, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Hampton Road and Kind Avenue in Piedmont, a small city enclaved by the city of Oakland.

Piedmont police said when officers arrived the Cybertruck was engulfed in flames after crashing into a tree.

Three occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth occupant was pulled out of the burning vehicle by a passing motorist, police said.

Piedmont police Capt. Chris Monahan said the department's 911 call center received a notification from the Cybertruck that it had been involved in a collision. At nearly the same time, the department's dispatch center received a call from a resident also informing about the crash and that the vehicle was on fire, Monahan said.

The occupant who was pulled out of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The area around the crash was closed off for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.