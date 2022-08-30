Watch CBS News
Driver dies in overnight rollover crash on Byron Highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Byron in eastern Contra Costa County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Byron Highway when it left the roadway and rolled over several times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said.

The driver's name wasn't yet available Tuesday from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.

