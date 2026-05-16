Driver crashes into Sunnyvale Safeway, injures 1

A driver crashed into a Sunnyvale grocery store on Friday while trying to park, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said.

In a social media post, officials said the crash happened at the Safeway on S. Bernado Avenue. The driver, identified only as an elderly man, came to a stop after traveling about 70 feet into the store.

Public Safety said one customer was injured and taken to the hospital. The victim had a few bruises and cuts, officials said.

The driver and the passenger were not injured.