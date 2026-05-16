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Driver crashes into Sunnyvale Safeway, injures 1

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A driver crashed into a Sunnyvale grocery store on Friday while trying to park, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said.

In a social media post, officials said the crash happened at the Safeway on S. Bernado Avenue. The driver, identified only as an elderly man, came to a stop after traveling about 70 feet into the store.

Public Safety said one customer was injured and taken to the hospital. The victim had a few bruises and cuts, officials said.

The driver and the passenger were not injured. 

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