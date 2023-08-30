Driver arrested after Pittsburg-to-Lafayette chase, multiple vehicle crash

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/30/23

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/30/23

A vehicle pursuit that started in Pittsburg on Wednesday morning ended with a vehicle crashing into five other vehicles and rolling over at the Pleasant Hill Road exit on westbound state Highway 24 in Lafayette.



The suspect exited the vehicle, which landed on its roof, and led California Highway Patrol officers on a foot chase before they caught up and arrested him.



No one was hurt during the multiple crashes.



CHP Spokesman Officer Adam Lane said the pursuit began at 8:50 a.m. when a CHP unit attempted to pull over the suspect on westbound state Highway 4 at Railroad Avenue.



The pursuit weaved through traffic, southbound on State Highway 242, then Interstate Highway 680, before heading east on Highway 24.



The driver then attempted to plow through traffic on the multi-directional Pleasant Hill Road exit area before crashing into other vehicles and rolling over. Officers took the driver into custody at 9:05 a.m.