Draymond Green embraces 'middle linebacker' role for Warriors defense

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It's hard for anyone seated inside San Francisco's Chase Center or on the Dallas Mavericks roster not to hear Warriors star Draymond Green's voice bellowing out orders when Golden State's defense is flexing into action.

His court vision has earned him a league Defensive Player of the Year honors and will be key to marching up with the Mavericks spread offensive set in the Western Conferences Final Game 2 on Friday and beyond.

"He's a great defender," said Dallas star Luka Doncic. "He won the Defensive Player of the Year (2016-17). He organized the whole Warriors' defense. He's the one that talks a lot, moves the people around. So it's always tough to play against him offensively."

The Warriors defense stymied the gifted Doncic in Golden State's Game 1 win on Wednesday night. After averaging 32.6 points and 9.9 rebounds in the Western Conference semifinals, Doncic had more turnovers than field goals made, going just 6-for-18 from the field, and pulled down a modest 7 rebounds and dished out 4 assists.

But a cold shooting night by the Mavericks also contributed to the loss. They hit just 11-48 from the 3-point line, many of them open looks at the basket.

"They spread you out dramatically," said Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. "They took 48 threes and it's hard to cover all that ground. So it requires a ton of effort, and for the most part that effort was there."

So to counter, Kerr switched up defensive looks all night -- zone, man-to-man, box-in-one.

"You can't do the same thing with Doncic every possession," the playoff savvy Warriors coach said. "You have to be able to mix it up. He's too good and so we tried to do some of that. Game One we did an excellent job defensively but we are under no illusion that we've figured anything out."

The defensive strategy magnifies Green's importance. He barks out orders, making sure his teammates are in the right spot. Kerr likens him to a veteran NFL middle linebacker, setting the defense on every play.

"As I said, Draymond, he's the key to our defense," the Golden State coach said. "He's kind of our middle linebacker. Against a team like this that spreads you out, you have to make good rotations and good reads. So he is one of the best in the world doing that and kind of getting everybody organized and talking."