Draymond Green denies Lakers trade rumors, but acknowledges uncertain future

SAN FRANCISCO -- Questions about Draymond Green's future arose the moment he punched Jordan Poole at training camp. The Golden State Warriors lifer has a player option this offseason, and with no extension on the horizon, rumors have flown about what his future might hold. One that has been particularly persistent? Green joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The rumor can trace its origin back to Green's decision to sign with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports a few years ago. Klutch has represented numerous Lakers in recent years, and because of Davis' move to Los Angeles, has a reputation for getting superstars to their preferred destinations. But in an Interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Green shot down his rumored interest in becoming a Laker.

Draymond Green speaks at a press conference. KPIX

"I never said that," Green explained. "People can say what they want. I'm also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don't react to things just because somebody said it."

Green has recently spoken out against the tendency to assume that Paul clients will immediately seek trades. When De'Aaron Fox signed with Paul and was met with trade rumors, Green tweeted this response.

Why does hiring Rich Paul has to be viewed as a move to be traded??? Why isn’t it simply the truth… which is Rich is the best in the “BUSINESS”! At some point the disrespect in this industry MUST stop! https://t.co/LWjj5yP8T2 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 28, 2022

Of course, just because Green isn't pushing to become a Laker doesn't mean he's definitely going to remain with Golden State. While he acknowledged that it would be his preference, he recognizes that it's not always that simple.

"I do understand that this is a business," Green said. "And ultimately, decisions have to be made. I have to make decisions, and you take them as they may. But for me, I'm focused on the season. I'm focused on winning. We let those things play out the way they're going to play out. Because one thing is for certain, is they play out with time, and time is going to continue to pass. And so, I focus on the present and what I can do right now for this team. All that stuff can happen when it happens."

For now, Green is attempting to defend a championship. Eventually, though, the Warriors are going to have to make some tough decisions. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins already signed contract extensions. Stephen Curry isn't going anywhere. Klay Thompson's max deal expires after next season.

Green can choose to remain in Golden State on his player option or become a free agent this offseason. Eventually, the Warriors are going to set a line when it comes to spending. They already have the most expensive roster in NBA history. Green would prefer not to be a casualty of the luxury tax. If he is, he'll surely have plenty of opportunities elsewhere.