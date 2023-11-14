Downtown Walnut Creek robberies has business concerned it will affect holiday sales

WALNUT CREEK — A rash of robberies in downtown Walnut Creek has some business owners worried as the holiday shopping season is quickly approaching.

In the past 10 days, there have been four robberies in downtown Walnut Creek including a crew of thieves that stole dozens of high-end handbags from Labels, a consignment store on North Main Street.

Police did announce an arrest in two of the cases. They identified the suspect as Malcolm Hale from Fairfield.

With the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, Walnut Creek Police said they're going to be increasing safety measures.

"Is that mixed whites?" asks Barry Scurran who had comes to Prima Vini in downtown Walnut Creek to pick up wine for holiday parties.

He said making a trip to the shop now means planning ahead.

"We take precautions. We know that there are problems. Don't wear any jewelry. Don't wear any fancy watches," said Scurran.

The concern for business owners is that if people don't feel safe coming downtown, holiday sales could suffer — sales that are needed to carry them through the year.

"The period of November and December is probably 25-30% of our business. You know we are very concerned about what's going on," said Bruno Walker of Prima Vini.

That's why the Walnut Creek Police Department announced it will be adding more officers to the shopping corridors starting next week, including more foot patrols. Plus, all of Broadway through the shopping area will remain closed through the end of the holiday season.

Around this time two years ago, a crew of thieves robbed Nordstrom and a little over a month ago would-be robbers used a stolen SUV to break into Louis Vuitton across the street.

"Walnut Creek is safe. Come and shop and eat. We'll be out there and you'll see us," said Lt. Bruce Jower of the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Not everyone thinks the answer is that simple.

"I think police presence is a Band-Aid to the problem but it doesn't solve the root cause of the issue," said David Forrest who was shopping for sunglasses in Walnut Creek.

Others said it's exactly what's needed.

"A visible police presence goes a long, long way. It's a huge deterrent. And a huge confidence builder for people who are out and about," said Walker.

Walnut Creek Police said year over year robbery statistics are about the same as last year, but with even more police presence they're hoping to bring those numbers down.