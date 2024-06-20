Donald Sutherland, actor who starred in "M*A*S*H," "Hunger Games" and more, dies at 88

Donald Sutherland's unconventional career The long, unconventional career of Donald Sutherland 13:47

Donald Sutherland, a multi-generational actor who starred in "M*A*S*H," "Klute," "Animal House," "Hunger Games" and more, has died. He was 88.

His death was confirmed on social media by his son Kiefer Sutherland, a well-known actor himself who starred in "24" and "Designated Survivor," on Thursday. A talent agency that represents Sutherland also confirmed his death to CBS News.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer Sutherland said on X. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Donald Sutherland attends the 2017 Governors Awards on Nov. 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Sutherland auditioned for his first role more than 50 years ago, he told Anderson Cooper during a 2017 interview on "60 Minutes."

He went on to appear in more than 150 films and television shows, and has been called one of the greatest actors to never be nominated for an Oscar — despite acclaimed performances in films like "Ordinary People," which won best picture.

In 2017, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences presented Sutherland with an honorary Oscar at its Governors Awards ceremony.

One of Canada's best-known actors, Sutherland was born in New Brunswick in 1935. After graduating with degrees in engineering and drama from the Unversity of Toronto, Sutherland moved to London to start his acting career.

He had small roles in Italian and British films, his official Oscar biography said, before making his feature film debut in the 1964 movie "Castle of the Living Dead." His breakthrough role as Vernon Pinkley in the 1967 film "The Dirty Dozen" catapulted Sutherland to his first starring role in the acclaimed film "M*A*S*H.