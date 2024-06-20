Watch CBS News

Donald Sutherland | 60 Minutes Archive

Anderson Cooper profiled actor Donald Sutherland for 60 Minutes in 2017. Sutherland, who has been called one of the greatest actors never to be nominated for an Oscar, passed away today. He was 88 years old.
