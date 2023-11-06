Divers find submerged vehicle in Oakland Estuary unoccupied

A submerged vehicle off of Oakland's Estuary Park was found on Sunday to be unoccupied after an investigation by divers from the City of Alameda Fire Department.

The Alameda Fire Department’s #DiveRescue Team provided #MutualAid to the @OaklandFireCA this evening in the 100 block of Embarcadero for the report of a submerged vehicle.



The vehicle was found to be unoccupied after an extensive search. #Oakland #AlamedaCityFire pic.twitter.com/pxF0QywfS4 — City of Alameda Fire Department (@alamedacityfire) November 6, 2023

Divers were called to the scene at a boat launch on the 100 block of Embarcadero Sunday evening to assist Oakland firefighters in investigating the underwater vehicle, according to a statement from the fire department on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No people were found near the vehicle after an examination of the area by divers.