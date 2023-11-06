Divers find submerged vehicle in Oakland Estuary unoccupied
A submerged vehicle off of Oakland's Estuary Park was found on Sunday to be unoccupied after an investigation by divers from the City of Alameda Fire Department.
Divers were called to the scene at a boat launch on the 100 block of Embarcadero Sunday evening to assist Oakland firefighters in investigating the underwater vehicle, according to a statement from the fire department on X, formerly known as Twitter.
No people were found near the vehicle after an examination of the area by divers.
