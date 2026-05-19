Voters to pick former Rep. Eric Swalwell's replacement in two separate elections

Voters in Congressional District 14 will have multiple opportunities to vote this summer, with both a regular primary election and a special primary election taking place.

The special primary election is set for June 16. There are 11 candidates running to finish out former Congressman Eric Swalwell's term, which is set to expire in January.

The candidates running in the special primary election:

If a candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they'll assume office and finish what remains of Swalwell's term. If not, the top two will advance to a runoff election on Aug. 18, and the winner will serve out the rest of the term.

The primary election for whoever will be the next U.S. Representative for District 14 is happening on June 2. This is the regularly scheduled election and is for the next two-year term.

There are nine candidates running in the primary election:

Whoever wins the election and takes the Congressional seat will be the first person who is not Eric Swalwell to represent the district since 2013.

Three candidates are far beyond the rest of the group when it comes to fundraising: Israni, Wahab, and Hernandez.

CBS News Bay Area spoke with each of those candidates about the race.

Israni is leaning into her being a political outsider.

"I think we're at a time where we have to step up and try to make the world better and course correct for the country," she said. "People don't trust the system anymore. They don't trust the government to work for their benefit. They don't trust their elected officials to do what is right."

She says affordability is the big issue on a lot of minds right now in the district.

"I think they need someone who focuses on growing the economy, focuses on creating jobs, and focuses on improving the quality of life for everybody," she said.

Israni is endorsed by several current and former East Bay and South Bay leaders. Her campaign has raised more money than all of the other candidates combined – about $2.1 million, according to FEC data. She has also contributed more than a million dollars of her own wealth towards the campaign.

"Because I am a first-time candidate and people are putting their trust into me, I want to make sure that they know that I believe in this," she said.

California State Senator Aisha Wahab currently represents much of the district already in her current elected position.

"I am running for Congress to protect working people and to deliver for working people. I have a record of that. I am the Democrat endorsed candidate," she said.

Wahab is heavily endorsed by labor unions and numerous people who hold office, from the local to the national level. She is leaning in to her experience and record as an elected official at the state level.

"I've capped insulin, I've helped renters, I've helped seniors, I've protected businesses, I cracked down on organized retail theft and so much more," she said.

She says the primary concern among residents of the district at this moment is affordability.

"Affordability on healthcare, on housing, on just the cost of living across the board – whether groceries, utilities, or rent," she said. "This district deserves a voice that represents the people and everyday working people."

Wahab believes she'll bring a fresh perspective to Congress.

"D.C. is absolutely toxic," she said. "I think that D.C. is absolutely out of touch. I think the majority of Americans can agree with that. We have to make sure that D.C. is focused on the American people, first and foremost."

Melissa Hernandez is also leaning into the years she has spent representing people of the East Bay at the local level.

"Mayors know how to get things done," she said.

Hernandez served as mayor of Dublin, is on the BART Board of Directors, and serves as Director of Healthcare Services for Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert. She has the endorsement of several police and fire agencies in the district and a long list of locally elected officials.

"My relationships with the mayors and city council members and city managers – we will work very well together in Congressional District 14," she said. "I have a great track record. I get things done. I have definitely followed through with what I've said I'm going to deliver."

Like her counterparts, she says affordability is the main concern for people who live in the district.

"When you talk to folks, they're struggling," she said.

Hernandez also says there's another issue in play, and that's a lack of trust in government.

"I think it's very important for us to regain the trust here in Congressional 14, and it's very important to deliver," she said.

The primary is on June 2. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.