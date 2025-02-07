Discovery Kingdom otter predicts Eagles will beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo decided to get in on this week's Super Bowl hype, having the park's popular Asian small-clawed otter, Sidney, predict who would win the championship game between the Eagles and the Chiefs Sunday.

After suiting up two animal care specialists, one wearing a #26 Saquan Barkley jersey and the other sporting a #87 Travis Kelce jersey, The two members of the animal care team sat on the ground and Sidney was let loose, quickly making a beeline towards the care specialist in the Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

Park officials did not say if Sydney had any previous experience predicting the outcome of sporting events, football games or otherwise.

Sidney can be seen with one-year-old otters Pearl and Emmy at Otter's Outlook, one of the newest exhibits at Discovery Kingdom. There, park guests can watch the otters explore and play in the exhibit space, swimming about and investigating every nook and cranny with their dexterous paws.

Discovery Kingdom is a professionally accredited and certified animal care facility. More information about the park and its attractions is available at the Discovery Kingdom website.