Discover Santa Clara: Le Petit at Marriott Santa Clara

It's all about flair and flavor at the Marriott Santa Clara, where Executive Chef Nelson Ramirez is preparing a unique dining experience as part of Le Petit Chef, an immersive culinary show blending food and storytelling.

The show, which began in Europe and has since gained international popularity, features animated stories projected directly onto the table before each course is served. Ramirez said the experience has been drawing a wide range of guests, from curious locals to dedicated sports fans.

"It's perfect for a date night, a fun outing with friends, or even a unique business experience," Ramirez said. "A lot of locals are coming in. They get to experience great food and a great show."

The chef and his team have been staying especially busy, thanks in part to the proximity to Levi's Stadium and the influx of 49ers fans and team members.

"We just love to have fans here, and the excitement of everybody," he said. "Feeding professional athletes, it's all part of the job and the passion that we have as chefs."

Ramirez, a Bay Area native and Colombian American, designed the menu for Le Petit Chef with a personal touch, drawing inspiration from his own culinary journey.

"The coolest part is just how we tied the menu to all of the experiences from my career and background," he said. "From color, a little bit of French in there, a little bit of South American, and being able to tie everything into a five-course meal."

The experience, much like the chef's menu, ends on a high note, with a sweet finale to cap off a global culinary journey.