Discover Santa Clara: Bloom

Flavor is always blooming at Bloom, a popular Santa Clara breakfast and brunch spot where the focus, according to its owner, is equal parts quality and kindness.

"We really try to focus on hospitality as a whole," owner Kiara Manion said. "We try to create an experience for our customers when they come and dine with us. We pride ourselves on giving you that neighborhood feel."

Manion opened Bloom with her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic, building a following around breakfast classics such as chicken and waffles. The restaurant has also become a go-to gathering place on San Francisco 49ers game days.

"It is a madhouse on game day in the best way possible," she said. "It's super fun for our staff. We do get a large amount of both 49ers fans and away fans when there are home games. It is busy and bustling from the time that we open to the time that we close."

Whether guests lean toward orange juice or a Bloody Mary, Manion said the café aims to accommodate all tastes and all fans.

She's also looking ahead to Santa Clara's next major moment: hosting the Super Bowl.

"For us, we always are hoping that the 49ers are in the Super Bowl when it's at home, so we'll see if that happens," she said. "But I think it's just a great opportunity to be able to serve people that are coming to your community, to welcome them to your community, kind of show what Santa Clara is about."

At Bloom, the mission remains simple: keep breakfast relevant every day of the week.