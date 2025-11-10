Discover Santa Clara: Barebottle Brewing Co.

From crisp IPAs to bold sours, Barebottle Brewing Co. is serving up local flavor and plenty of Santa Clara pride just two miles from Levi's Stadium.

Bartender Matthew Lencioni said Barebottle's mission has always been about delivering quality.

"We were established back in 2016, went from a home-brew operation, and now we have four locations," Lencioni said.

The award-winning brews, which are often paired with Joyride Pizza, have become a game-day favorite for 49ers fans.

"First and foremost, we've got good beer," Lencioni said. "It's always fun seeing people in their game day fits, coming in, getting amped for the game, and then, you know, celebrating after."

But Barebottle has become more than just a place to grab a pint. It's a space for community and connection.

"I have many a regular who I've kept up with through their life, and we can always joke about certain parts of their life or work, or just anything," Lencioni said. "So, it's not only just getting a beer — it's a place where you can relax and feel at home too."

Whether fans are catching the game or catching up on emails, Barebottle Brewing Co. keeps the local spirit and local brews flowing.