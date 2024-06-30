Democrat leaders reassure rank-and-file in S.F. after Biden debate debacle

Democratic leaders try to calm rank-and-file in S.F. after Biden debate stumble

SAN FRANCISCO -- A few days after the presidential debate, the Democratic Party was still doing damage control and urging unity.

In front of roughly 600 Democrats at the annual Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club Pride breakfast in San Francisco Sunday. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi admitted there was no way to suger-coat it: Biden had a bad debate.

Some said the 81-year-old Biden sounded like he belonged in a retirement home, not another four years in the White House.

"We're at a difficult time. The other day was not a plus for us. We have to be honest about that. But, on the other hand, what we saw on one side of the screen -- if you see a split screen -- is integrity, concern for people, answers to questions. What we saw on the other side was dishonesty, misrepresentation and no concern for people," Pelosi said.

Pelosi and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of U.S. Vice Pres. Kamala Harris, headlined the event.

"We are going to win this election. Nothing has changed, nothing has changed. Donald Trump is still unfit to ever return to the White House," Emhoff said.

Both Pelosi and Emhoff spoke to skeptical Democrats like Aliya Chisti who questioned Biden's ability.

"I am definitely concerned because, behind a candidate, (you need) charisma and the energy you bring," Chisti said.

Chisti is a young Democrat and a trustee at City College of San Francisco. She and others wonder whether Biden can prevail in swing states.

"I do wish we have more options but these are the cards we are dealt," Chisti said.

"We've got to make this race more exciting for some people because people are sitting out thinking both are losers," said San Francisco Democrat and noted jazz singer Paula West.

Some Democrats say that, if Biden is willing to step aside, they would like to see a younger party nominee like Gavin Newsom.

"I think there definitely needs to be an age limit to the presidency," Chisti said.

They believe a younger candidate might energize undecided voters.

"I'm a little panicky right now," West said. "We might need a Plan B."

Instead of focusing on Biden, Pelosi and Emhoff reminded people Trump nominated conservative Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

"They're trying to divide us. They're trying to put us all in our corners so we're at each other. Don't let them do it, don't let them divide us," Emhoff said.

Some Democrats said they support Biden 100 percent.

"I'm not concerned," said Jim Riley.

"This is not a beauty contest. This is about substance and Joe Biden is a substantive man," said Malia Cohen, California State Controller.

That's something Chisti hopes undecided voters can agree with.

"My hope is for the people in those swing states that they remember how Trump was," she said.

The November election is about four months away. Democrats hope voters will forget about Biden's poor performance by the time they cast their ballots. Many wonder whether he should cancel the second and final debate scheduled for September.