DGDG auto dealerships fined $290K for alleged improper disposal of waste, documents

A judge ordered Bay Area car dealer DGDG Automotive to pay $290,000 in an environmental protection case alleging the company unlawfully disposed of hazardous waste.

The civil complaint was filed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office was joined by four other district attorneys' offices in Contra Costa, Alameda, Solano, and Monterey counties.

Prosecutors alleged DGDG Automotive LLC, also known as Del Grande Dealer Group, didn't properly manage hazardous waste, such as brake parts cleaner, automotive fluids, and parts containing circuit boards.

The settlement also resolves allegations DGDG failed to redact or shred paperwork containing customer information before throwing it away.

"Hazardous waste and documents containing confidential customer information must be disposed of properly to avoid harm to the environment and consumers," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "It may be more expensive to do it, but it's the law and it's worth it."

On Monday, a judge ordered DGDG to pay $215,000 in civil penalties. The auto dealer does business at more than 16 locations in Northern California.

DGDG was also ordered to pay approximately $50,000 for the cost of the investigation and $25,000 to help fund the training of California regulators.

The judge also ordered DGDG to designate an employee to manage and oversee its hazardous waste management and employee training programs.

A message left for DGDG's attorney on the case, Brian Bunger, wasn't immediately returned.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said DGDG cooperated with prosecutors during the investigation and took significant steps to improve its compliance with the environmental and consumer protection violations brought to its attention.

The investigation began in 2021 when investigators from the District Attorney's Office conducted unannounced inspections of DGDG trash containers and found hazardous waste and pages of customer records. Additional inspections over the next year turned up violations at the company's businesses in Alameda, Solano, Contra Costa, and Monterey counties.