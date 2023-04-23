Deadly shooting in Oakland leaves 2 dead, juvenile victim injured

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening that left two people dead and a juvenile injured, authorities said.

Police said the shooting occurred Saturday night at about 11:09 p.m. on the 9500 block of Birch Street. Officers arrived on scene and located three gunshot victims. One of the victims, juvenile, was transported to Children's Hospital. The other two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division also responded and began their investigation.

The names of the two victims who died are being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.