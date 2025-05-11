Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist dies in crash that causes backup on I-880 near Oakland Coliseum

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
/ CBS San Francisco

A motorcyclist died in a crash that caused traffic to back up on Interstate 880 near the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Officers received reports of a crash around 4:40 p.m. that involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle on southbound I-880 near Hegenberger Road. 

The CHP said the motorcyclist died at the scene. 

The two right lanes of the highway are blocked and it's unknown when they will reopen. Traffic could be seen backed up past the 66th Avenue exit. 

It's unknown if DUI was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. 

