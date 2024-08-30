Dam breach closes Russian River summer crossing at Vacation Beach

A summer bridge crossing the Russian River at Vacation Beach in Guerneville has been closed after part of a seasonal dam failed, the Russian River Recreation and Parks District said Friday.

The failure allowed river flow to increase and damage a county road, the district said in a press release. The area is closed and should be avoided, officials said.

The Lower Vacation Beach dam creates a popular seasonal recreation spot that's typically open through September, the district said.

Seasonal roads and bridges are installed during summer months to provide access from state Highway116 West, according to the district's website.

The dam "experienced a breach Thursday night due to a component failure," the district said.

"It is unfortunate that we have to close the Vacation Beach summer crossing early," Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the Russian River area, said in the press release. "But safety is our most important priority, especially ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend."

The dam will remain in place for Labor Day weekend and the boat ramp will remain open, the district said.

A crane removed some of the dam's boards Friday to release pressure, which may cause swifter water downstream, the district said.

Residents should check upstream floating docks and remove them, the district said.