Cybersecurity outage affecting City of Oakland computer systems

Oakland officials said the global tech outage reported early Friday morning has affected systems in the city.

"The City of Oakland is aware of a cybersecurity outage affecting jurisdictions worldwide. The impacts in Oakland have caused many computers to become inaccessible and are being evaluated and responded to now," the city's Public Information Office said in a statement.

City officials assured residents could still call 911 for emergencies.

Media outlets and cyber users worldwide have reported outages with systems linked to Microsoft and cybersecurity giant Crowdstrike.