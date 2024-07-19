Cybersecurity outage affects computer systems worldwide
Banks, airlines, television networks and health systems around the world reported widespread outages Friday caused by a technical problem that global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said it had identified in its software and was working to resolve.
Website: http://kpix.com/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv