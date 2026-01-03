Curry scores 31 points in return from one-game absence with ankle injury, Warriors beat Jazz 123-114

Stephen Curry scored 31 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors welcomed back their regulars Saturday to beat the Utah Jazz 123-114 after a 37-point thumping by the Thunder a night earlier playing short-handed.

Curry scored 20 points in the third quarter making six of his seven shots, knocking down a go-ahead 3 with 7:01 left in the period and another the next time down.

Lauri Markkanen shot 9 for 12 in the first half for 21 of his 35 points. Keyonte George had 22 points and nine assists for a Jazz team missing Jusuf Nurkic for a second straight game because of a sprained toe on his left foot. Utah has lost three straight and seven of nine.

Curry returned from a one-game absence with a sprained left ankle and Jimmy Butler contributed 15 points and seven assists after an illness sidelined him for the 131-94 defeat to defending champion Oklahoma City.

Draymond Green had also rested Friday but was ejected again with 2:25 left in the second quarter after consecutive technicals for arguing with officials.

Green apparently thought there should have been a 3-second call and was tossed for the second time in his last four home games.

Also during this stretch, he left the bench following a heated exchange with coach Steve Kerr during a third-quarter timeout Dec. 22 against Orlando and then went to the locker room on his own to cool down. Both later apologized.

Green now has nine technicals this season, and would receive an automatic one-game suspension upon reaching 16. He had eight points, three rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes of action.

The Warriors won't be happy with 15 turnovers that led to 22 points for the Jazz. Taking care of the ball has been a regular focus.

