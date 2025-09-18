Cupertino Whole Foods store cleared to reopen months after rodent infestation

Health officials in Santa Clara County have given the authorization for the Whole Foods Market in Cupertino to reopen, more than four months after a vermin infestation forced the location to close.

According to the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health (DEH), the store at 20955 Stevens Creek Boulevard successfully passed an assessment for renovation work and a follow-up health inspection, which both took place last week.

"As part of the process, a DEH environmental health specialist reviewed the most recent pest control report that showed there was no current vermin activity. During DEH's onsite inspection, no evidence of vermin was observed," the department said in a statement.

Officials said Whole Foods staff worked closely with the department on corrective actions, which included working with a licensed pest control professional, trapping, sealing entry points, cleaning and sanitizing, along with structural repairs.

Health officials ordered the closure of the entire store on April 22 after failing an inspection which found rodent droppings in several locations, including a produce island, the deli, under the sink of a demonstration island and a juice bar. According to inspection records at the time, rodent droppings and cockroaches were also found in parts of the store in the weeks leading up to the closure.

A spokesperson for Whole Foods Market told CBS News Bay Area that the store would reopen later this month.

"We are pleased to welcome customers back on September 29th for the reopening of our Stevens Creek store," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We have made extensive updates to the store and refreshed the decor to ensure an improved shopping experience for our customers."

Health officials said the store would continue to be monitored through routine, unannounced inspections.