Cupertino Whole Foods store ordered to close temporarily over rodent infestation

Health officials in the South Bay have ordered a Whole Foods Market location in Cupertino to temporarily close for repairs due to a vermin infestation.

According to the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health, the store at 20955 Stevens Creek Boulevard was told to close after failing an inspection Tuesday afternoon. During the inspection, rodent droppings were found in several locations, including a produce island, in the deli, under the sink of a demonstration island and in the store's juice bar.

"A food facility shall not operate when there is a vermin infestation that has resulted in the contamination of food contact surfaces, food packaging, utensils, food equipment, or adulteration of food(s). The food facility shall cease operation of the food facility immediately. The food facility shall remain closed until all items on provided checklist have been completed," the inspection report said.

"The increased activity throughout the facility indicates the infestation has expanded beyond the operations of the deli, juice bar and bakery into the premises of the facility," the report went on to say.

Parts of the store, including the bakery, deli and juice bar, were ordered to close earlier this month after inspectors located rodent droppings, according to inspection records. Inspectors also found cockroaches in the deli in late March, but the deli was allowed to reopen after pest control provided service and the area was cleaned.

A company spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area, "Our Cupertino location is temporarily closed while we complete necessary maintenance and repairs. We will reopen once the repairs are completed thoroughly to support our high standards for food safety and service. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience."

Other Whole Foods locations in the South Bay, including stores in Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Santa Clara, Campbell and Los Gatos remain open.