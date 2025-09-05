Water line ruptures in Cupertino neighborhood; several homes flooded

Several homes in a Cupertino neighborhood were damaged by flooding after a water line ruptured Friday morning.

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Scenic Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m. Officials said a construction crew had been excavating in the area and hit an 8-inch water line.

As firefighters worked to secure electric lines, crews with the San Jose Water Company were brought in.

Firefighters said five homes were impacted by the water, mostly in garage areas.

Firefighters responded to a call reporting a ruptured water line that was flooding multiple homes on the 10000 block of Scenic Blvd. in Cupertino at 9:57am today. Crews onsite reported a construction crew had been excavating and hit an 8-inch water line. San Jose Water was… pic.twitter.com/3uuRoNEFDs — Santa Clara County Fire (@sccfiredept) September 5, 2025

People inside three of the homes were asked to shelter in place, while one home was evacuated and another was vacant. Power was shut off to the homes amid safety concerns

Crews were able to shut off the water by 11 a.m.

In a subsequent update, officials said three homes had standing water throughout. Storm drains worked "effectively" to clear water.

No injuries were reported.