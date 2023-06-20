Crews use drone to help fight fire at abandoned Antioch warehouse
ANTIOCH – Crews from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District used images captured by aerial drones inside a burning warehouse to help fight a fire overnight in Antioch.
The district's spokesperson shared image captured by the drones, which have thermal imaging capabilities to help the incident command post target crews' attack on the four-alarm fire. The images were shared in a 1:23 a.m. tweet.
Crews were finishing defensive operations on the fire -- located in an abandoned warehouse near the Antioch Marina -- as of an earlier tweet at 12:26 a.m.
