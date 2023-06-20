Watch CBS News
Crews use drone to help fight fire at abandoned Antioch warehouse

Contra Costa Fire crews knock down Antioch warehouse fire
ANTIOCH – Crews from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District used images captured by aerial drones inside a burning warehouse to help fight a fire overnight in Antioch.

Antioch warehouse fire
Antioch warehouse fire as captured by CCFPD drone. Contra Costa Fire Protection District

The district's spokesperson shared image captured by the drones, which have thermal imaging capabilities to help the incident command post target crews' attack on the four-alarm fire. The images were shared in a 1:23 a.m. tweet.

Crews were finishing defensive operations on the fire -- located in an abandoned warehouse near the Antioch Marina -- as of an earlier tweet at 12:26 a.m.

June 20, 2023

