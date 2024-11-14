Watch CBS News
Crews work to mitigate reported spill in area of the Richmond Wharf

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Crews with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday morning responded to a spill reported in the area of the Richmond Wharf, according to authorities.

The CDFW's Office of Spill Prevention and Response Twitter account posted that their personnel along with the Coast Guard were at the scene of the reported spill. The post did not specify exactly what substance had spilled. A photo included with the post showed a boom over the water in the wharf area.  

The crews initiated an investigation into the source of the spill. A boom and absorbent materials were deployed to minimize environmental impacts, the post said.

A later post noted that there were no observed impacts to wildlife. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available, officials said.   

