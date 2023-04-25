Crews busy preparing Stern Grove for 86th annual music festival

SAN FRANCISCO - Preparations for the 86th season of the Stern Grove Music Festival is underway as crews are working to clear the debris that was left behind during this year's rainstorms.

"Yes, with all the atmospheric rivers this year we had about 100 trees fall in Stern Grove," said festival Executive Director Bob Fielder.

One of the trees that fell was considered an icon of the Grove and San Francisco and almost caused major damage.

"This was purported to be the tallest tree in the city of San Francisco, we always had some concern that it would fall because of its proximity to the stage and the buildings, low and behold it did," Said Fielder. He goes on to say that the large tree missed the dressing rooms by 9 inches. "If it would have fallen just a little further down it would have wiped it out and it would have put the season in jeopardy."

Thankfully, the stage, the grove is intact and will be ready for another fun summer of music. Artists who have played Stern Grove say there's nothing like it, and the crowds are incredible.

"When you are playing in nature the environment lends itself to feeling spiritual, also the fact that you kind of go down into the grove you are sort of stepping away from San Francisco, even though it's just right outside." Said musical artist Madame Ghandi, who played Stern Grove in 2021.

The history of Stern Grove dates to 1931 with the latest incarnation as a summer concert series starting in 1938. Artists like The Doobie Brothers, Tower of Power and many more have performed at the iconic venue stage and this year's lineup will have something for everyone. The best part, the concert is free!

80,000 people are expected to attend the festival which kicks off June 18th.