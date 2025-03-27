Crash shuts down northbound U.S. Highway 101 near Cloverdale

A crash shut down traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near Cloverdale on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes of the freeway's northbound lanes north of Cloverdale Boulevard are inaccessible, the CHP said on social media around 6:10 a.m. There was no given estimate on when the affected lanes will reopen.

***TRAFFIC ALERT*** N/B US-101 north of Cloverdale Blvd, all lanes are blocked due to a crash. Unkown ETO at this time. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/FhEJFTFuF5 — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) March 27, 2025

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in the area.

No further information was immediately released about the crash.