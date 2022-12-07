Watch CBS News
Crash kills motorcyclist in San Francisco's Mission District

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a vehicle in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

The collision was reported at 9:24 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the collision between two men, one driving a motorcycle and the other driving the vehicle, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not yet being released. The driver of the other vehicle was injured but is expected to survive, Pacchetti said.

Police were asking people to avoid the area as of late Wednesday morning while officers investigated the collision. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

