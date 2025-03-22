Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Stolen vehicle crash in San Jose critically injures 2; 4 others injured

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 3-22-25
PIX Now morning edition 3-22-25 12:00

The driver of a stolen vehicle injured several people in a crash early Saturday morning, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 2:20 a.m., deputies saw a stolen silver Infiniti near King and Marbury roads in San Jose.

The driver sped away from deputies before they could begin a traffic stop, and deputies did not pursue, the sheriff's office said.

Two vehicles damaged in a crash
Multiple people were injured after the driver of a stolen vehicle sped away from deputies and crashed into another car, the sheriff's office said. CBS News Bay Area

Not long after, the driver of the Infiniti crashed into a Ford Fusion, near McKee Road and Jackson Avenue.

The sheriff's office said four people were in the stolen car. All of them were taken to the hospital, with two of them having life-threatening injuries.

There were two people in the Ford, who were seriously injured. But their injuries are not life-threatening. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.