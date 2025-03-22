Stolen vehicle crash in San Jose critically injures 2; 4 others injured

The driver of a stolen vehicle injured several people in a crash early Saturday morning, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 2:20 a.m., deputies saw a stolen silver Infiniti near King and Marbury roads in San Jose.

The driver sped away from deputies before they could begin a traffic stop, and deputies did not pursue, the sheriff's office said.

Not long after, the driver of the Infiniti crashed into a Ford Fusion, near McKee Road and Jackson Avenue.

The sheriff's office said four people were in the stolen car. All of them were taken to the hospital, with two of them having life-threatening injuries.

There were two people in the Ford, who were seriously injured. But their injuries are not life-threatening.