Coyote activity seen in Pleasanton; multiple cats reported killed

Pleasanton police say they've seen increased coyote activity in Pleasanton in recent months, resulting in multiple reports of deceased cats.

Police said the incidents typically occur during the evening and early morning hours. They said coyotes, like other predators in the area, pose a risk to pets, and they urged pet parents to be vigilant by keeping their pets indoors overnight.

"While there is always a risk when allowing your cats outside, the risk is heightened at night. Cats are more vulnerable to attacks from predators or accidents involving vehicles after dark," said the department's animal services officer Frankie Ayers, on social media. "It's crucial for us, as responsible pet owners, to protect our beloved companions and to take proactive measures such as keeping them indoors at night."

Leaving pets unattended outside could result in harm from cars, other animals, or toxins. Police said if your pet goes missing unexpectedly, please contact local shelters, post fliers, and promptly notify the Pleasanton Police Department.

"Wild animals, including coyotes, are our neighbors, and learning to coexist with them is important," police said.

To learn more, visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Facebook page at facebook.com/CaliforniaDFW and use their wildlife incident reporting system to report any coyote encounters.