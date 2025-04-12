Councilman proposing more defensible space for Berkeley Hills homes

Berkeley Hills residents react to city's new proposal for defensible space

A proposal would require Berkeley homes between Tilden Park and Panoramic Hill to remove foliage within 5 feet of the home as a wildfire prevention measure.

The goal is to create an "ember-resistant zone" where fire embers land on rock or cement instead of flammable things, like plants. But to residents who live within the proposed area, the drafted ordinance will interfere with the neighborhood's character.

Bert Monroy, whose home is located within the proposed limits, would have to remove virtually all of the plants in his garden.

"I think they're going a little beyond what's necessary. I know they want to be cautious, and in the insurance companies, they're going crazy," Monroy said. "But, you know, does it really help us to have that extra five feet?"

The answer is yes, if you ask City Councilman Brent Blackaby.

Blackaby drafted this proposal with the fire department after the Palisades fire in Los Angeles. He said the 900 homes within the proposed limits pose a serious fire risk.

"If we can do that, not just one or two or three houses, but do it along that entire ridge, get 60, 70, 80% compliance in those neighborhoods, we're going to give the firefighters a much better chance of holding the line," Blackaby said.

Caitlin Yates also lives in the area and understands the reasoning behind Blackaby's proposal but is unsure about the execution.

"I hope that they'll consider the financial costs, especially for the retired families who might not have the funds to do the work," Yates said.

Blackaby said a financial plan is in the works to take the pressure off residents.

Monroy is just hoping the culture of his storybook neighborhood will survive the change.

"It's going to take away a lot of the beauty. And you know, that makes this neighborhood what it is," Blackaby said.