2 drivers arrested following alleged 100 mph street race on Highway 101 in Cotati

The California Highway Patrol arrested two drivers on Highway 101 in Sonoma County early Monday morning after they allegedly took part in a street race in which they were being filmed.

According to the agency's Santa Rosa office, the incident took place on northbound 101 in Cotati just after midnight. An officer spotted two BMW sedans and a lowered pickup truck suddenly slow down on the freeway before both sedans appeared to start racing each other.

Other CHP units were notified and caught up to the BMWs, who were found to be traveling over 100 mph. The drivers were then pulled over.

"This type of behavior demonstrates a clear disregard for every other person traveling on our roadways," said Capt. Andre Sirenko, who commands the Santa Rosa office.

A BMW being seized following an alleged street race on Highway 101 in Cotati, March 2, 2026. CHP Santa Rosa Area Office

According to the investigation, the CHP learned the two drivers were friends who were racing and were being filmed by someone in the pickup.

"Using our freeways for racing and content creation in such a careless and unsafe manner will never be tolerated, and we will hold anyone found participating in such behavior to account for their actions," Sirenko added.

Both drivers were arrested on suspicion of participating in a speed contest and reckless driving, while their vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

The CHP did not identify the drivers.