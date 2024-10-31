Costumed San Francisco revelers gather for Front Street Halloween block party

While kids were trick or treating Halloween night, some in San Francisco partied adult style at the "Nightmare on Front Street," the latest event held in the city's first designated "entertainment zone."

Nightmare on Front Street KPIX

California Senate Bill 76, which went into effect in January, allows cities and counties to authorize consumption of alcoholic beverages on public streets, sidewalks, or public rights-of-way during special events. The Front St. entertainment zone is part of the city's effort to helped bring visitors and business to downtown San Francisco and transform its image.

People were dancing, drinking and showing off their creative costumes at the Halloween block party. Diana came as the classic Coke can, which was just one part of her McDonald's meal.

"We have Remy who's the hamburger, and Honey who's the Big Mac," she said. "She's a little older so that's why she's the Big Mac."

Dogs stole the show with Brixton prancing around as the flower pup and even doggie Jesus making an appearance. Then there was Thing 1, Thing 2 and the Cat in the Hat.

The trio wore these costumes to work and are giving this event rave reviews.

"Definitely really enjoying it," said the Cat in the Hat. "Glad to have more events in San Francisco that are cleaned up and enjoyable for everyone to have fun."

"San Francisco is really known for the quirkiness and people just doing whatever they want," said Thing 2. "I mean look at us, we get to wear our costumes and feel very comfortable and accepted."

Mayor London Breed made an appearance at the event. She's helped to bring numerous events like this one to San Francisco not only to help neighborhood businesses, but the entire city. Breed says the city is collecting data from all of the events in the last year to see how much money is actually being poured into the local economy.

"When Diplo did his first run, this well known DJ with a tremendous following, there were so many people who came here from all over the world, including Germany," Breed said. "They were staying in our hotel rooms, they were eating at our restaurants, they were staying in San Francisco. It has a tremendous economic impact and we'll be able to look at that data and determine what that is."

Businesses like Schroeder's say every single event helps.

"Even let's say it doesn't get crazy, it's giving us exposure," said Che Walton from Schroeder's. "It's giving all the bars exposure. People can see what we have to offer."

Compared to Oktoberfest that was held earlier this month, Walton says this event has more of a block party feel to it. Adults of all ages coming together for a wickedly fun night.

"It also allows people to realize you can come with all that's going on in society, you can come and have a good time and share space with people you might otherwise not even talk to," he said.