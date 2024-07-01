Copa America bringing the excitement for Bay Area soccer fans

The oldest continental soccer tournament, Copa America, has brought waves of excitement to the Bay Area.

The excitement has been captivating fans like Michael Carvalho with its blend of passion and skill.

Carvalho, a Brazilian native, shared his enthusiasm while catching a game at Kells Irish Pub before he heads to the highly anticipated Colombia vs. Brazil match at Levi's Stadium.

"This is my first professional game ever, and I chose to go to one here in the Bay Area which is lovely," he told KPIX.

Having grown up playing soccer leisurely in Brazil, Carvalho eagerly anticipated witnessing his national team in action in his new home of California.

"It just brings absolute goosebumps, because when I sing the national anthem, it brings me all the feelings when I was a kid, when I was in Brazil, when I was watching Brazil play," he reminisced.

The match between Colombia and Brazil promises a thrilling contest, with both teams performing well in the tournament.

Reflecting on the diverse atmosphere of Kells Irish Pub, Paul Mcaleese, the restaurant owner, highlighted the city's multicultural spirit.

"That's why we live in San Francisco. Because San Francisco is multicultural. And we don't come here to be with your own. It is the mixture of everyone. We even have a Colombian, Palestinian, there is a reason why we have that. That's who we are. We are all different people. And that's what San Francisco is all about," he remarked.

For Carvalho, the camaraderie of the sport transcends national allegiances. Reuniting with Colombian friends for the match, he acknowledged the power of "the beautiful game" to bring people together.

"We'll see how it goes, and if Colombia wins, it's going to be a long ride home, that's for sure, because I'm going with 12 Colombian friends," Carvalho said.

Amidst cheers and chants, Carvalho affirmed his unwavering support for Brazil.

"Vai Brasil," he chanted, capturing the heartfelt passion of fans gathering globally to celebrate the sport they love through Copa America.